One year after her murder, Olivia Jones' friends and family gathered at Roger's Park to honor her with a balloon release.

Olivia Jones, 38, was found in her Beaumont home with a gun shot wound to the back of her head on February 14, 2019. She leaves behind two daughters.

Police charged her husband, Christopher Jones, with her murder. Jones bonded out on February 15, 2019.

Joshua Simmons, Olivia's younger brother, says the family is still waiting for justice. "I'm just waiting on justice, I'm ready for justice to be served. We believe that Chris Jones should spend the rest of his life in prison. That's what we believe and that's what we're gonna be going for.", said Simmons.

Simmons says this has been a frustrating year for the entire family, knowing that Jones isn't behind bars. "We believe justice will be served and we believe that everything is gonna go our way, it's just gonna take some time.", added Simmons.

Olivia Jones' daughter, Ariel Turk, 20, spoke before the balloon release saying, "Valentine's day was her favorite holiday, because it was all about love." \

RELATED: 1 2News Investigates: Brother seeks justice for sister shot and killed at her Beaumont home on Valentine's Day

RELATED: Beaumont man indicted for killing wife on Valentine's Day; told police shooting was accidental

RELATED: Man charged in Valentine's Day shooting death of Beaumont woman released on bond

Christopher Jones' defense attorney, Ryan Gertz, tells 12News they are still waiting on testing and evidence in order to move forward. No trial date has been set.