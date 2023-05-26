Three arrested during traffic stop, multiple guns seized

BPD Narcotics officers found two guns and suspected marijuana during a traffic stop.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Narcotics officers with the Beaumont Police Department have arrested three men, after finding guns and suspected marijuana in the vehicle, according to a press release.

BPD tells 12News that officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Lucas and Concord after seeing multiple traffic violations.

Officers say they saw an AK-47 style rifle, a handgun and marijuana inside the vehicle. The three men inside the vehicle were arrested for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana.

The suspects, 18-year-old Tyree Frazier, 17-year-old Terry Frazier and 17-year-old Tyree Simon, were taken to BPD to speak with Detectives. They were later taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.