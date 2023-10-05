x
Crime

Suspect of Game X Change robbery arrested, charged

Daniel Leatherwood is being held on a $500,000 bond.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Department detectives have arrested one of the suspects accused of robbing a Beaumont business in April.

20-year-old Beaumont man Daniel Leatherwood was arrested on May 25 on an unrelated charge. He was later taken into custody for the robbery after speaking with detectives, according to a BPD press release.

Police say Leatherwood, along with another man, walked into the Game X Change at 4105 Dowlen Rd in Beaumont on April 25, 2023, and robbed the store with a gun.

The two men left in a stolen silver Elantra, which was later found.

Detectives also believe that these two men may have also been involved in a robbery in Liberty County.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins has set Leatherwood's bond at $500,000. He will have to wear an ankle monitor.

It's unclear if BPD knows who the second suspect is.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

