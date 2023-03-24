Suspects allegedly claimed to be police officers prior to home invasion, robbery in Beaumont's North End

The victims told police all of the suspects had handguns and were wearing black clothes, masks, and gloves.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a home invasion and robbery, where the suspects reportedly claimed to be police.

It happened Thursday, March 23, 2023 in the city's North End. Around 9 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a home invasion in the 6000 block of Libby Lane.

The residents of the home told police four men identified themselves as police officers as they forced their way into the home, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

After forcing their way into the home, the suspects allegedly restrained the victims, searched the entire home and stole some items. At this time, it is unclear exactly what items were stolen from the home.

After the suspects left, one victim was able to free themselves and call the police.

The suspects are described as four males in their late teens to early 20s, according to the release. The victims told police all of the suspects had handguns and were wearing black clothes, masks, and gloves.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Thursday, March 23rd, 2023, at 9pm, Beaumont Police responded to a home invasion in the 6000 block of Libby Lane in Beaumont's north end. The residents of the home said that four men identified themselves as police officers as they forced their way into the home. They ordered everyone to the ground, restrained them and then searched the entire home, taking some items of value. After the suspects left, one victim was able to free themselves and call police.

The suspects were described as four males in their late teens/early 20's. All armed with handguns and wearing black clothing, masks, and gloves. The Beaumont Police Department continues its investigation in this home invasion -aggravated robbery.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.