Suspect shot multiple times by store clerk during Friday night robbery, Beaumont Police say

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a late Friday night robbery ended in a shooting that left a suspect with serious injuries.

Beaumont Police responded to a convenience store located in the 2800 block of Eastex Freeway after receiving a call about a robbery in progress. The call came in shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Officer Haley Morrow told a 12News crew at the scene that a store clerk called and said a man entered the store with a knife and robbed her.

While police were on their way to the scene, they were told the clerk had shot the suspect multiple times, according to Officer Morrow. Officers arrived at the store within minutes of receiving the initial call.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The clerk suffered minor injuries.

Officer Morrow told 12News an initial investigation suggests the suspect entered the store and attacked the clerk, at which point the clerk pulled out a gun and shot the suspect.

At this time, it is unclear what charges if any those involved may face.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

