'We should never outlive our children' : Vidor Police sharing heartfelt warning after ATV accident claims life of 12-year-old girl

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor community is mourning, and police are sending a heartfelt warning after an ATV accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll was at home Sunday night watching football when he received a call about an ATV accident.

"You never expect something like this to happen,” Chief Carroll said. “You're having fun. You're enjoying it, and [sic] quickly, things can go south."

Police believe a 12-year-old girl was driving the ATV at the time of the accident. At some point, she lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road near South Lakeside and Springdale, according to a Vidor Police Department release.

The victim was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth, where she later died. Police believe speed was a factor in the accident.

"There was a side impact to the vehicle striking something, which was the ground,” Chief Carroll said.

Three other people were on the ATV when the accident took place. They are in stable condition.

In his last 10 years in law enforcement, Chief Carroll has handled four child deaths involving ATVs. He is calling Sunday's accident a tragedy.

"This is something that should not happen,” Chief Carroll said. “We should never outlive our children. And you have to feel for the parents at this point in time as they go through this, and we need to support them."

Chief Carroll believes the accident highlights the dangers off-road vehicles, such as ATVs, pose.

"We have to be so careful with our children and be so careful with ourselves,” Chief Carroll said. “Life is fragile. It's incidents like this that drive it home just how fragile life is."

According to the chief, riding ATVs on the road in Texas is illegal.

Vidor Police are investigating the accident. Chief Carroll said the girl's parents will likely not face charges.

Chief Carroll believes what matters is that a young life was taken way too soon. He and his officers want to be there to support the family through this tragedy.