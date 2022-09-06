Police investigating death of man found in ditch along north Beaumont street

Officers were called about the man's body at about 9:45 p.m. Monday night.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a Monday night homicide in the city's north end.

Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night about a man in a ditch in the 2100 block of Tyler Street about a block southwest of the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and Magnolia St. according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the found the body of a man in the ditch police said.

Detectives have not said if they have a suspect in mind and have not released any suspect description yet.

This is the city's 11th murder for 2022 according to police.

Police have not released any more information at this time but say they plan to say more later this morning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.