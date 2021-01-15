Port Neches Fire Department responds after former chief fired amid child porn investigation

The fire department addressed the Port Neches community, assuring them that the alleged actions of their former leader doesn’t define others at the department.

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department released a statement saying it has been “deeply impacted” by the child porn investigation involving their former Fire Chief Paul Nelson.

"The Port Neches Fire Department members, both past and present, as well as other staff members of the City of Port Neches, would like to assure the public that the alleged actions of one of our prior members does not define the values, thoughts or actions of us all," the release says.

The department says the investigation came as a surprise to the organization and that members are "rocked to the core" following Nelson’s charges.

“The Fire Department has been deeply impacted by this event. We, like many of you, are experiencing an array of emotions including anger, sadness, disappointment and disbelief,” the release. "You can rest assured that our organization will move forward and continue to provide exceptional emergency response."

Nelson has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography. He was released on bail Thursday with a bond totaling $50,000, according to jail records.

The fire department confirmed Thursday with 12News that Nelson was let go from the job due to the on-going investigation.