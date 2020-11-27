Port Arthur shooting sends one man to the hospital, investigators search for suspect

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Gulfway Drive.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Gulfway Drive. 12News Crew was on the scene.

One man was shot and taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth by ambulance. The condition of victim unknown at this time.

Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department are looking for a suspect.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.