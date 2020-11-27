Some Christmas parades still rolling in Southeast Texas despite pandemic

Parades in Orange and Nederland have been canceled due to the pandemic.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Christmas parades will be happening around Southeast Texas in the next couple weeks.

While the parades in Orange and Nederland have been canceled due to the pandemic there are several still happening.

No matter what event you attend wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.

Here's a list of the parades we're award of currently in Southeast Texas.

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade in Downtown Jasper

Saturday, December 5, 2020

The parade will feature decorated golf carts along Port Neches Ave from Freedom Fellowship Church to Merriman Street.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. with line up starting at 10 a.m. in front of the church.

To pick up or request a parade application, rules and information please contact the chamber office at (409) 722-9154

Christmas in the Big Thicket Lighted Parade

The parade starts at 6 p.m. in Silsbee and runs from Kirbyville Elementary to North 5th Street to Knupple Street.

Thursday, December 12, 2020

The city's "drive-thru Christmas" will happen at the Port Arthur City Hall at 5 p.m. with diverse cultural groups from the area showing their holiday spirit.