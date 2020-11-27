December events bring holiday cheer to Southeast Texas

No matter what event you attend wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic celebrating the holiday season is going to be a little different this year.

While Christmas parades in Nederland and Orange have been canceled this year there are still a few things going on in Southeast Texas.

Here's some of the events we currently know about in Southeast Texas.

In Beaumont several activities centered around the city's Christmas tree near the lake at the Downtown Event Centre throughout the month of December according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.

Christmas movies will also be featured for the three Friday nights leading up to Christmas Day at the Jefferson Theatre.

The city is also encouraging all visitors to practice social distancing and wear to wear a mask.

Every evening this season from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. residents can enjoy the festive holiday lights and sounds at the event center lake.

The décor includes a custom lit archway, large snowflakes, a snowman and more along with holiday music that can be heard throughout the grounds near the lake and playground

Cops and Candy Canes

The Beaumont Police Department will hand out blue candy canes at the tree throughout the month.

Junior League Main Street Market, Dec, 3 - 5

The Junior League of Beaumont’s "Main Street Market" is a three-day, one-stop holiday shopping extravaganza featuring unique merchandise from more than 100 carefully selected vendors from Texas and across the country. Shop for clothing, gourmet foods, children’s items, jewelry and more during the market.

Main Street Market is the Junior League of Beaumont’s annual fundraiser. All proceeds support the League’s continual work throughout the community through projects, community assistance funds and scholarships.

Thursday, December 3 – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 4 – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Contact 409-832-0873 | jlb@juniorleaguebeaumont.org to purchase admission tickets, raffle tickets, or luncheon tickets.

Fire Truck Christmas Photos, Saturday, Dec. 5

The Beaumont Fire Department will have a festive photo backdrop display featuring a fire truck near the tree providing attendees the opportunity to capture the perfect family photo on Saturday, December 5 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Symphony of SETX, Sunday, Dec 6

The Symphony of Southeast Texas will present "Deep in the Heart of Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 6 at the Julie Rogers Theatre

Seating is reserved on a first come, first served basis. Visit SOST.org or contact the Symphony office at (409) 892-2257 for tickets or more information.

Christmas Crafts to Go & Letters to Santa, Fridays 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Beaumont Children's Museum will offer this activity at the tree on Friday evenings in December from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. For every letter sent, Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish®, up to $1 million, to create life-changing wishes for children all across the country.

MORE | Download and print a letter to Santa template

Holiday Classic Movie Nights - Jefferson Theatre Dec. 4, 11 & 18

Tickets to Classic Movie Nights are on sale now and can be purchased at the Beaumont Civic Center Box Office and on Ticketmaster.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the films start at 7 p.m. Adults $6, Children under 12 $4.

December 4: Christmas Short Films featuring Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Trolls: Holiday and Rudolph

Face coverings must be worn in all City of Beaumont facilities per the Governor's Executive Order no.GA-29.

Pet Adoption, Saturday, Dec. 12 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Beaumont Animal Care will offer pet adoptions at the tree on Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

"The Nutcracker," Dec. 12-13

The Beaumont Civic Ballet presents its 49th annual performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker" on Saturday and Sunday, December 12-13, in the Julie Rogers Theatre.

Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day at the theater with live streams also available to purchase.

MORE | Buy tickets

Concert: Tracy Byrd Christmas Special with Mike Zito, Dec 19

Beaumont's Tracy Byrd will be joined by Mike Zito for a Christmas concert at the Jefferson Theatre on Saturday, December 19 at 7 p.m.