Port Arthur police arrest 10 wanted suspects in warrant roundup

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Ten people were taken in Port Arthur Police custody after a warrant roundup that happened this week throughout the city.

The suspects were wanted for various crimes such as aggravated robbery, human trafficking, parole violations and sex offender violations.

One of the high-profile arrests made was in connection to a shooting last month.

Police arrested Luis Solis on an aggravated assault charge. Police say on February 28, Solis shot a woman in the chest at the EconoLodge in the 4500 block of Highway 73.

Detective Mike Hebert with the Port Arthur Police Department told 12News the woman “suffered a serious wound to her chest but she did recover from that, and she is in stable condition."

Solis was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop and with the help of the Port Arthur community.

"We want to thank the community especially thank the citizens. we got dozens of phone calls when we put this out for this individual. from people giving us locations where he was,” Hebert said.

Another high-profile arrest involved the 19-year-old suspect of a robbery and shooting who turned himself into Port Arthur Police on Thursday for crimes he committed on Monday.

Charles Knatt, 19, is behind bars for two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading detention with motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, theft of firearm, and aggravated robbery. His bond amount totals to $349,000, jail records show.

Two women were also arrested during the roundup.

Marie Schiwart, 23, was arrested Thursday on four counts of “credit/debit card abuse,” forgery, and a parole violation. She’s being held on a $40,000 bond, jail records show. Wakeisha Williams, 31, was also arrested for a parole violation.

Gregory Butaud, 62, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

Fabbian Scott, 23, was arrested on two counts of human trafficking a person. He bond totals $1 million.

Ahmad Acrond, 47, was arrested for a parole violation.

Timothy Chretien, 32, was arrested for a parole violation.

Alex Delfierro, 28, was also arrested due to a parole violation.

Kevin Silva, 24, was taken into custody but has since been released.

The Port Arthur Police Department is still looking for others in the Southeast Texas community with outstanding warrants.

If you have information about a crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

