Suspect wanted for armed robbery after two shot in chest at Port Arthur EconoLodge Motel last week

Avery Solis, 26, is the suspect in an armed robbery at the EconoLodge in Port Arthur. He has brown hair and brown eyes with tattoos on his face and neck.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a suspect in an incident at an EconoLodge in Port Arthur when a woman was shot in the chest last week.

Avery Solis, 26, is the suspect in an aggravated robbery that happened at the motel in the 4500 block of Highway 73 on Sunday, Feb. 28, Port Arthur Police said in a news release.

A 911 caller told Port Arthur Police dispatch about 5 p.m. Feb. 28 that a woman had been shot at the EconoLodge, Port Arthur Police Detective Mike Hebert said in an earlier news release. Officers went to the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest.

While Port Arthur Police was investigating the incident, a hospital told Port Arthur Police that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at their facility, Hebert said. The man's gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

Port Arthur Police detectives learned during the investigation that this man was also shot at the EconoLodge in Port Arthur.

Solis has brown hair and brown eyes with tattoos on his face and neck. He is 6 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs 169 pounds.

Port Arthur Police said detectives are looking for information about Solis. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Port Arthur Police at (409) 983-8600 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 983-TIPS (8477).

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.