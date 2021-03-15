Police: Man leaving for work shot before thieves steal truck

The victim was taken to the hospital after calling 911 Monday morning

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man leaving for work was confronted by two suspects before shot and having his truck stolen, Port Arthur Police say.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Police say the victim called 911 after he was shot in his driveway on Chevy Chase Lane.

The man, 40, told police he had gone outside to leave for work when the two suspects confronted him. He says the suspects held him at gunpoint and stole his keys. It was a short time later he was shot and the suspects fled in his pickup, police said.

The truck was recovered a short time later, but the suspects are still on the run, Port Arthur Police lieutenant Terry Chance said in a news release.

Police say the victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help police, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas and provide anonymous tips.

Call 833-TIPS. 409-833-8477

Text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone

Submit a tip ONLINE here

All Tips Are Confidential

You will not be asked for your name. You simply give the confidential information to the call taker. You will then receive a confidential code number.