HCSO: Man on the run after killing his mother-in-law at Cypress home

Deputies have identified the suspected shooter as Gregorio Gaytan, 32.

CYPRESS, Texas — Deputies are looking for the father allegedly involved in a family disturbance that led to a deadly shooting outside a home in Cypress late Thursday.

He’s now identified by the Harris County Sheriff's Office as Gregorio Gaytan, 32. The sheriff's office said a capital murder charge is pending against Gaytan.

The shooting was reported in the 11300 block of Loyola, according to HCSO.

Precinct 4 deputy constables were the first on the scene at about 8:50 p.m. where a woman said her husband shot her mother.

Sgt. D. Wolfford said investigators learned the couple was having marital difficulties, and Gaytan allegedly got a gun and made threats towards his wife and children. The wife called her mom for help, and the mother-in-law came to the home and started beating on the garage door, demanding the suspect let his family go.

Wolfford said the man "turned his attention" to the mother-in-law, shooting and killing her before fleeing the scene.

The woman's name has not been released. Deputies arrived and found her body in the driveway.

The man’s wife and children were not hurt as they were able to escape through the back door of the home.

The search continued for the alleged shooter as of early Friday afternoon.

Anyone who knows where he is can call the sheriff’s office at 713-274-9100 or Houston Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS.

Resources for domestic abuse victims

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.

Another resource is the Crisis Text Line. Victims can text HOME to 741741.

The Houston Area Women’s Center can be reached at 713-528-2121.