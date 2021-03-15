Police investigating after late Sunday night shooting in Orange injures 1 man

His condition is unknown at this time and police have not released any more information yet.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police officers in Orange are investigating a late Sunday night shooting that left one man injured at an apartment complex.

Police and first responders were sent to the James Zay Roberts apartment complex in the 600 block of Burton Avenue in Orange at about 11 p.m. Sunday after the shooting was reported.

One man was taken from the scene by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

His condition is unknown at this time and police have not released any more information yet.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.