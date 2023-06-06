Police now looking for third suspect in fatal shooting of 26-year-old Beaumont man

Along with the third suspect police are still searching for Jamal McCain, 39, in connection with the fatal shooting.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police now say they are looking for a third suspect as they continue the search for a second suspect in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Beaumont man this week.

No name or description was given by police yet for the third suspect being sought in the Tuesday morning death of Curtis Crawford, 26, of Beaumont.

The search is still on for the second suspect, Jamal McCain, 39 , in connection with the murder police also said Thursday morning. Bond for McCain has already been set at $1 million.

One suspect is already in custody.

Janesya Kimorie Limbrick, 28, was arrested by police on Tuesday evening and her bond has been set $1 million.

Curtis Crawford, 26, of Beaumont, was found dead by police just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Pointe North Apartments according to Beaumont Police.

Limbrick was previously identified as a person of interest as police believed she was with Crawford at the time of the shooting. She spoke with detectives Tuesday afternoon before she was arrested.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Magnolia Ave at 3:07 a.m. after Crawford was found and reported to be unresponsive police said.

"A person that was unresponsive and on the ground near building 15. When officers arrived, they located, Mr. Crawford. He was deceased from gunshot wounds," said Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.

Police say they believe he was shot sometime between midnight and about 1 a.m. according to a news release.

"The first sound it was like maybe three big shots, I think that's what probably woke up a lot of people because it was extremely loud and then like the second ones was like smaller shots," she said.

Detectives are asking that residents in the area check their surveillance cameras for video of any suspicious people or vehicles in the area and let police know if they find any.

"Look to see if you see any suspicious persons, vehicles, things like that," Riley said.

Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Jr. responded to the scene of the shooting.

As of 7:45 a.m. police were still on the scene with crime scene techs collecting evidence and investigating according to dispatch records.

Residents are still shaken by what happened.

"You know bullets can fly anywhere, ricochet and anything else. So, we have to think about our kids and i'm sure majority of the parents that's exactly the first thing they did, run to the rooms check on their children," the resident said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

