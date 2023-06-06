26-year-old Beaumont man fatally shot early Tuesday morning at north Beaumont apartment complex

Police were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. and by 7:45 a.m. were still there.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating the early-morning shooting death of a 26-year-old Beaumont man in the city's north end.

Curtis Crawford, 26, of Beaumont, was found dead by police just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Pointe North Apartments in the 3700 block of Magnolia Ave according to Beaumont Police.

Police were called to the scene at 3:07 a.m. but believe he was shot sometime between midnight and about 1 a.m. according to a news release.

Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Jr. responded to the scene of the shooting.

As of 7:45 a.m. police were still on the scene with crime scene techs collecting evidence and investigating according to dispatch records.

Police have not yet released any more information about the homicide.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

