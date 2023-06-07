'He will forever be here with us' : Family, friends remember the life of Beaumont murder victim

Police have placed Janesya Kimorie Limbrick, 28, into custody. They're still searching for Jamal McCain, 39, in connection to the death of Curtis Crawford, 26.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Loved ones continue to mourn and honor the life of a Beaumont man after he was found dead at an apartment complex in the city's north end.

Curtis Crawford, 26, of Beaumont, was found dead by police just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Pointe North Apartments, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Police placed Janesya Kimorie Limbrick, 28, into custody Tuesday evening.

Limbrick was previously identified as a person of interest as police believed she was with Crawford at the time of the shooting. She spoke with detectives Tuesday afternoon.

Beaumont Police are still searching for Jamal McCain, 39, in connection to the death of Crawford.

Jefferson County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr. set the bond of Limbrick and McCain at $1 million.

Murder warrants have been issued for both suspects.

A loved one of Crawford tells 12News his family and friends are deeply saddened by this loss.

"He was like a brother to me. He loved playing with all the kids in the family. He always spent time with his family. He was very spoiled by his mother," she said.

She says the relationship between her and Crawford is something she simply can't put into words.

She says her mother acted as Crawford's second mother and spoiled him.

"We love and miss him and he will forever be here with us," she said.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Magnolia Ave at 3:07 a.m. after Crawford was found and reported to be unresponsive police said.

"A person that was unresponsive and on the ground near building 15. When officers arrived, they located, Mr. Crawford. He was deceased from gunshot wounds," said Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.

Police say they believe he was shot sometime between midnight and about 1 a.m. according to a news release.

One apartment resident says the gunshots woke her and the children in her care up late at night.

"The first sound it was like maybe three big shots, I think that's what probably woke up a lot of people because it was extremely loud and then like the second ones was like smaller shots," she said.

Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Jr. responded to the scene of the shooting.

As of 7:45 a.m. police were still on the scene with crime scene techs collecting evidence and investigating according to dispatch records.

Residents are still shaken by what happened.

"You know bullets can fly anywhere, ricochet and anything else. So, we have to think about our kids and i'm sure majority of the parents that's exactly the first thing they did, run to the rooms check on their children," the resident said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

