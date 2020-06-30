Deweyville and Kountze suspend workouts

Both schools are shutting down without a positive test

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deweyville and Kountze are the latest Southeast Texas school to shutdown their voluntary summer workouts, though neither district is reporting a positive COVID-19 test.

Yesterday Deweyville Athletic Director / Head Football Coach Brandon Prouse announced on social media that strength and conditioning workouts would be cancelled until further notice due to a student athlete possibly being exposed to the corona virus.

Later in the evening Prouse announced the test came back negative, but to keep safety precautions in order they would keep the athletic facility closed for the rest of the week.

Then this afternoon Kountze football made a similar announcement on Twitter. The account stated that it was brought to their attention that an athlete may have been exposed to someone who may have COVID. No athlete has tested positive.