Police investigating death of 5-year-old girl in Orange

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl at a home in Orange on Friday.

Officers from the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of 10th Street Friday due to an unresponsive child according to police.

When officers arrived it was determined that the 5-year-old girl was dead according to Major Wade Robinson of the Orange Police Department.

Police and investigators with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the child’s death as an “unattended death.”

Investigators are speaking to anyone who was home at the time of the child’s death according to police.

Several City of Orange Police units, five or six detectives and crime techs could be seen at the home which was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

A crew from the Jefferson County Crime Lab has also arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.