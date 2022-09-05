Online threat made to Silsbee middle school, district increasing police presence at all campuses Tuesday

District officials were made aware of a Twitter post concerning Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School.

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District officials are investigating after an online threat was made to an area middle school.

District officials were made aware of a Twitter post concerning Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School, according to a Silsbee ISD release.

At this time, officials are not sure of the credibility of the threat. However, the district is taking the threat seriously.

In response to the threat, there will be an increased police presence on all Silsbee ISD campuses on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to the release.

District officials said the safety of students and staff will always be a top priority.

"It is sad that this has to happen, especially on the day we are showing support for Uvalde," a representative said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Silsbee ISD release:

Silsbee ISD has become aware of a Twitter post regarding Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School. While we are unsure of its credibility, we always take these type of threats seriously. As a result, we will be increasing our police presence on all campuses tomorrow, September 6. The safety of our students and staff will always be a top priority for the district.

