HCSO: Boy with autism hit by vehicle after wandering from home

Captain Donald Wine said the 12-year-old boy has autism and wandered away from his home when he was hit by a vehicle.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy was found in the roadway around 4 a.m. on Greenhouse Road near Cy Lakes High School.

Captain Donald Wine with HCSO's District 4 said the boy was hit by a vehicle after wandering away from his home. The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Wine said that the mother called deputies when she couldn't locate her son. Deputies said the boy has autism and wandered away from home early Monday morning before he was hit by a vehicle.

Gonzalez said the vehicle that hit the boy fled the scene.