Port Arthur, Groves Police looking for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 dead

Police told 12News they are monitoring two homes in the Groves area believed to be connected to the suspected shooter and are preparing a search warrant.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur and Groves Police are looking for a suspected gunman they say killed a person early Monday.

A 12News crew arrived on scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Neighbors say a victim in a truck was shot as a result of a family dispute.

It happened at 2600 block of Bernhardt Drive in Port Arthur. The 12News crew on scene saw a blue tarp over a truck where the body was found

Groves Police later went to 2100 block of Orange Acres Drive because they had reason to believe the shooter lived there. They say the suspected shooter was not there at the time they arrived.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.