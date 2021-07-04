1 dead after fatal Beaumont Independence Day shooting

According to officials, an ongoing feud between two currently unnamed men is what lead to the Independence Day fatality.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday evening.

The homicide took place in Beaumont, Tx, in the 5000 block of Haden Rd., at 4:01 p.m., on Sunday, July 4.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation showed that an ongoing feud between two currently unnamed men is what lead to the Independence Day fatality.

Investigators believe the two men met at a carwash near the scene.

During an argument, the deceased pulled out a knife. Soon after, the suspect pulled out a gun, fired it and fatally shot the victim, officials said.

According to Beaumont Police, they have begun questioning multiple witnesses and have the suspect detained.

At this time, the name of the victim and suspect have not been released, and it is unclear what charges the suspect may face.

This is a developing story, and 12News will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

