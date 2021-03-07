Chestnut sets new record as hot dog contest brings fans back

Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes.

NEW YORK — Chowdown champ Joey "Jaws" Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday afternoon. Michelle Lesco took the women's title.

Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That's one more than he did in setting the men's record last year, when the hot dog eating contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lesco downed 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes. Reigning women's champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped the event this year because she is expecting a baby in a few weeks.

Megabyte Ronnie Hartman moved to Western New York three years ago with his wife, who is from the area. He competed in Sunday's event.

He's an Army veteran, professional wrestler, and a competitive eater who 2 On Your Side talked with back in 2019. But unlike that year, Hartman said he only had a month to train for this year's competition.

Hartman ate 27 hot dogs on Sunday. He was hoping to eat at least 30 hot dogs Sunday. His previous best was 29.5 in just 10 minutes.

Today I start training for the Nathan’s 2022 contest, 40 next year. pic.twitter.com/v3KC7qeeXn — Megabyte Ronnie🌭 (@MegabyteRonnie) July 4, 2021