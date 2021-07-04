Vidor man charged with aggravated assault, family violence after alleged armed assault on wife

At the time of the attack, there were four small children, one of whom was on a ventilator, and a nurse that was treating the ventilated child in the house.

VIDOR, Texas — A 28-year-old Vidor man was charged with aggravated assault and family violence Sunday, July 4.

Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call in reference to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Heritage, Sunday, July 4, at 3:31 p.m.

According to officials, the caller said that she and her husband were in an altercation when he assaulted her and threatened her with a firearm.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Henry Allen Barnhart.

The caller also told the dispatcher that in the house, there were four small children and a nurse that was treating one of children, who was on a ventilator.

Dispatch was able to get the wife and 6-month-old baby to leave the residence followed by the nurse and the child on the ventilator.

Officers responded to the scene and staged around the residence.

After multiple failed attempts were made to contact Barnhart, the Orange County Sherriff's Office SWAT team was activated and called to the scene.

At approximately 6:37 a.m., Barnhart exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Barnhart was charged with aggravated assault and family violence.

