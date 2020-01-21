BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas couple are now sitting in jail after being arrested on drug charges after deputies found a pound of meth at a home in Nederland Sunday evening.

From a Jefferson Sheriff’s Office news release…

On Sunday, January 19th, 2020 around 7:00 PM, Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street, in Nederland, Texas. During the course of the search warrant, Detectives located 43 year old Keri Colleen Beck and her boyfriend 38 year old Joshua Ray Bergeron at the residence.

A search of the residence was conducted and Detectives located over one pound of suspected Methamphetamine worth an approximate street value of $19,500.00. Detectives also found a small amount of suspected marijuana along with a large assortment of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives also recovered checks, credit cards and other personal documents believed to have been stolen from victims in Jefferson and Chambers County. The suspects were also in possession of equipment used to produce fraudulent documents by using the victim’s personal information for monetary gain.

Detectives arrested 47 year old Keri Beck and 38 year old Joshua Bergeron. They were booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. The Investigation is continues.

The Nederland and Port Neches Police Departments assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division with this investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

