Investigators release name of 16-year-old girl found shot to death alongside Liberty County road

Emily Rodriguez-Avila was last seen alive at a Houston restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have released the name of a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death alongside a Liberty County road.

The body of Emily Rodriguez-Avila was found on Sunday, September 4, 2022, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. Her name was being withheld due to, "investigative considerations."

The call regarding the initial finding came in shortly before 8:30 a.m. A dispatcher with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was told that a woman was found lying along CR 3550 near CR 5708, on the north end of the county.

Investigators from the sheriff's office, Texas Rangers, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller responded to the scene. Judge Fuller ordered an autopsy.

Rodriguez-Avila was wearing a hairnet, shirt and a blue cap with the business name “Niko’s” on them when she was found. She was also wearing blue jeans.

Sources later told KHOU that Rodriguez-Avila worked at the Niko Niko's restaurant located in Houston. That was the last place she was seen alive.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is still waiting for autopsy results to determine other factors as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the murder case is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release:

SUBJECT: Juvenile Murder Victim Identified

Due to Investigative considerations, the name of the 16 year old female murder victim, Emily Rodriguez-Avila, D.O.B. 7/10/2006, has been withheld until today when authorization to release her name was given. The Sheriff’s Office is still waiting for autopsy results to determine other factors as the investigation continues.

Again, the LCSO is asking for anyone who may have information regarding this murder case to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization at 1-800-392 (STOP) 7867. Anyone calling Crime Stoppers with a “tip” that leads in the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this murder may receive a cash reward and that callers identity will remain anonymous.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.