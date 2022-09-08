x
Here's some 9/11 events happening in Southeast Texas

Here's some of what's happening in Southeast Texas to remember the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America.
Credit: AP
A mourner prays over the name cut-out of the deceased Emilio Pete Ortiz at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BEAUMONT, Texas — Here's a look at some of the events happening around Southeast Texas to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America.

THURSDAY, Sept. 9

9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance
Rockin' A Cafe
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., 3520 W. Cardinal Dr. in Beaumont
A free lunch will be served and retired or active military, first responders and all veterans from Jefferson, Hardin and Orange Counties are invited.

SATURDAY, Sept. 10

Hardin County ESD 2's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
7 a.m.
Edison Plaza, 350 Pine St in Beaumont
Regional fire departments, EMS and police departments to participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

9/11 Memorial Walk
Raymond Gould Community Center, 385 Claiborne St in Vidor
9 a.m.
Southeast Texas firefighters plan to walk 9.11 miles in Vidor in memory of the first responders who gave their lives on 9/11. You can joining in the walk itself or show your support as it makes its way down Main Street.

RELATED: Southeast Texas first responders plan 9.11 mile walk in Vidor to commemorate 21st anniversary of 9/11

Patriot Day 9/11 Commemorative Ceremony
Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont
11 a.m.
Honoring first responders and the victims & survivors of 9/11
First 100 people will receive a free "Patriot Day Remember 9/11" pin
Speech by Judge Templeton
Free food & drinks, live music by Larry Tillery

------------------------------------------------------------------

President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday by delivering remarks and laying a wreath at the Pentagon, the White House said Tuesday.

RELATED: Biden to commemorate anniversary of 9/11 attacks at Pentagon

The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks when hijackers took control of commercial planes in order to use them as missiles, crashing into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks by al-Qaida. The U.S. and its allies responded by launching the Afghanistan war.

RELATED: 9/11 receding into history for younger generations of Americans, survey says

Jill Biden, the first lady, will speak Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband will go to New York City for a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

