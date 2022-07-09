4 killed in mobile mass shooting after man goes on shooting rampage in Memphis | A Timeline of Ezekiel Kelly's rampage

MPD Chief C. J. Davis confirmed three people were killed in the mobile mass shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief C. J. Davis confirmed in a press conference Thursday morning just after midnight that four people were killed in a mobile mass shooting after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly went on a random shooting spree. Three other shooting victims were also injured.

Police said Kelly was taken into custody in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road. A shelter in place was issued for that area and has now been lifted. People should avoid the area at this time.

Memphis Police warned people in Memphis to be on the lookout for Kelly after he began shooting people at random on Facebook Live Wednesday.

According to Southaven police, a Dodge Challenger was stolen at a Raceway gas station on Stateline Road just before 9 p.m. The driver of the car recognized Kelly as the suspect and ran off. Memphis police found the car and took Kelly into custody. Southaven Police has charged Kelly with armed carjacking for this incident.

According to court records, there was an arrest warrant out for Kelly Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder before the shooting spree happened.

Timeline of shooting spree

12:56 a.m.

Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue in North Memphis. One person, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

Five other people were on that scene uninjured.

Memphis Police later linked this shooting to Ezekiel Kelly's shooting spree.

4:38 p.m.: Active shooting starts

Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Parkway East near Cooper-Young and Liberty Park was related to a mobile mass shooting.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

ABC24 was on scene and saw the victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

4:40 p.m.

Police responded to I-240 at Norris Road where a woman was shot in the leg. She was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

5:59 p.m.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue in North Memphis, an AutoZone store, where a man was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Regional One and remains in critical condition.

This shooting was depicted on a Facebook Live stream on a page named Zeke Huncho, believed to be Ezekiel Kelly's profile, which has since been deleted.

6:12 p.m.: Police are notified of Zeke Huncho's Facebook Live, signaling them of an active event

A citizen notified MPD of the Facebook Live shooting spree, which activated an all-posts bulletin response.

7:23 p.m.

Police responded to a woman shot on Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street.

ABC24 was on the scene and confirmed a woman was shot and killed, suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

MPD said the suspect carjacked the woman, taking her grey Toyota SUV.

7:24 p.m.

Police responded to a shooting at Poplar Avenue and North McLean Boulevard.

One man was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

7:30 p.m.: University of Memphis goes on lockdown

The University of Memphis went on lockdown around 7:30 p.m. in response to a shooting at Patterson Street and Southern Avenue, feet from the university campus.

The university said there were shots fired near Patterson and Southern but there's no threat at the university.

Campus Police said they were working with MPD on an "active shooter situation," referencing the mobile mass shooting.

8:40 p.m.: AutoZone Park goes on lockdown during Memphis Redbirds game

Around 8:40 p.m., AutoZone Park went on lockdown in response to public danger, citing the mobile mass shooting. Players were ushered off the field and fans took refuge in the press box.

AutoZone Park and the Memphis Redbirds suspended their game after the stadium was forced to go on lockdown. a double header has been scheduled for Thursday.

8:47 p.m. MATA suspends services

In lieu of the danger announced by MPD regarding an active shooter in the Memphis area, MATA's trolley and bus services were suspended indefinitely.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority resumed trolley and bus service for one final run. Service will resume as scheduled Thursday morning.

8:55 p.m.

MPD responded to a shooting at the 800 block of West Raines Road in Whitehaven.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

8:56 p.m.

Southaven Police reported a carjacking at a Raceway gas station on Stateline Road near I-55.

A grey Dodge Challenger was taken after the driver recognized Kelly and fled the scene. That driver was uninjured.

8:58 p.m.

Memphis Police start a high-speed chase northbound on Stateline Road that ended near Hodge Road and Ivan Road in Whitehaven.

Police surrounded the car and waited for tactical units to arrive. MPD issued a shelter-in-place order for Hodge and Ivan.

9:21 p.m.: Ezekiel Kelly taken into custody

MPD take Ezekiel Kelly into custody without further incident.

Police lift the shelter-in-place order at Hodge and Ivan.

Kelly is currently in police custody awaiting charges.