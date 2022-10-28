Murder warrant issued for suspect after attempted armed robbery left his alleged accomplice dead

Beaumont Police obtained a murder warrant and an aggravated robbery warrant for Carron Joseph Dickenson.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are looking for a Beaumont suspect after a September armed robbery left one man injured and the suspect's alleged accomplice dead.

Beaumont Police obtained a murder warrant and an aggravated robbery warrant for Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, on Friday, October 28, 2022. Dickenson is charged in connection with the September death of Randle Cormier, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Dickenson is not yet in custody

Cormier was 20 when he was shot and killed on September 21, 2022 in the 300 block of East Simmons, according to the release. Beaumont Police responded to the area shortly after 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, a 46-year-old Beaumont man told police Cormier and another suspect attempted to rob him. Police believe said the other suspect that aided in the attempted robbery was Dickenson.

The 46-year-old man pulled out a gun and exchanged fire with Cormier.

The man was shot multiple times. Cormier was also struck by the gunfire.

Cormier was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the release.

According to Beaumont Police, Cormier died while he and Dickenson were committing a felony. Under Texas law, Dickenson can be held accountable for Cormier's death.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Friday, October 28, 2022, BPD Detectives obtained a Murder Warrant and an Aggravated Robbery Warrant for CARRON JOSEPH DICKENSON JR. a 29 year old Beaumont resident for the September 21, 2022 murder of Randle Cormier in the 300 block of East Simmons.

___________________________________________________________



Beaumont Police Investigating a Homicide-300 block of E. Simmons

On September 21, 2022 at 10:37 pm, Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46 year old Beaumont man, advised that a black male known as "Randle", (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20 year old Beaumont man), was at his residence. Cormier pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the victim. Another suspect entered the house after Cormier to assist with the robbery. The 46 year old resident pulled out his gun and exchanged gunfire with Cormier. Cormier left and was brought to the hospital by private automobile. Cormier died shortly after arrival. The 46 year old resident, was shot numerous times, was transported to the hospital by EMS, and is in stable condition. Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and investigating the incident.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.