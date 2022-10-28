Man accused of using altered driver's license with Beaumont resident's information to buy car

The suspect is accused of using the information to buy a 2021 Honda Accord.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation.

Police released a picture of a man who they suspect used a Beaumont resident's name, date of birth, address, and driver's license number to buy a 2021 Honda Accord in Paris, Texas.

The picture released shows the altered Texas driver's license he presented with his picture, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Anyone who has information on the crime or who may know the person is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Do you know this man?

If you have information about this investigation contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

