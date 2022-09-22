One man dead, another man injured in Beaumont shooting Wednesday night

Police have not released anything else about the shooting including a possible motive or any suspect information.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 21-year-old man is dead and another man is in a hospital after a fatal shooting late Wednesday night on the north side of Beaumont.

Beaumont Police are investigating the shooting which happened in the 300 block of Simmons Ave.

Officers were sent to the scene at about 10:37 p.m. Wednesday night according to a Beaumont Police spokesperson.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead after he arrived at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont and the other was admitted for treatment according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

Collins has ordered an autopsy in the case.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting including a possible motive or whether or not they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting.

The fatal shooting marks the 12the homicide in Beaumont for 2022.

The victim's name will not be released until his family has been notified.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

