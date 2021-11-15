Murder trial starts again for accused Port Arthur shooter after mistrial

The jury could not reach a unanimous decision in Joshua Henderson's murder trial in July 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man charged with murder in a Port Arthur shooting is going back on trial Monday after a mistrial was declared months ago in his case.

Joshua Henderson was indicted on the charge in October 2018 after investigators said he shot and killed Floyd Dergent at the Prince Hall apartment complex.

(Editor's Note: The above video aired in July 2021.)

A mistrial was declared in Henderson's July 2021 trial because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. His new trial starts Monday.

Officers were called to the shooting on March 25, 2018 around 10:30 p.m. Dergent was found on the ground, suffering from at least two gunshot wounds according to investigators. He had been shot in the leg and the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was caught on the apartment's surveillance cameras according to court documents. It shows a man moving toward the victim quickly, with an arm raised out as if holding a handgun. The footage shows Dergent falling. A person can also be seen kicking Dergent once he was on the ground according to the documents.