Trial underway for 33-year-old Port Arthur man charged with 2018 murder

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The trial for a 33-year-old man from Port Arthur charged for a 2018 murder at an apartment complex, began today.

A jury selection began Monday, and testimony started Tuesday for the trial of Joshua Henderson. Henderson was arrested in November 2018 for the July 2018 murder of Floyd Dergent at the Prince Hall apartment complex.

The trial will be held before the Honorable Raquel West in the 252nd District Court

Henderson was arrested in November 2018 in Dallas for the shooting death of Dergent at a Port Arthur apartment complex. In a 2018 media release, the Port Arthur Police Department announced that Henderson was arrested by U.S. Marshalls months after the murder, after he was found hiding in the trunk of a car.

In 2018, Port Arthur Police spokesperson Detective Sadie Guedry said that the Port Arthur Police Department was looking for Henderson for a murder that occurred on July 25, 2018.

