Trial starts for man facing four child sexual assault, abuse charges

Justin Louviere rejected a plea deal offered by the state to give him 30 years in prison.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial starts Monday afternoon for a man who is facing four child sexual assault and abuse charges.



Justin Louviere is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of continuous sexual abuse. All of Louviere's alleged victims are under the age of six according to comments made in court.

Louviere will be defended by attorney Bruce Smith in the trial, which is set to begin Monday.

Louviere appeared before Judge John Stevens and was offered one last chance to accept a plea deal in each case. The state offered 30 years in prison as part of a plea deal. He rejected it and said he wants to go on trial.

He faces five to 99 years on each of the four charges meaning he is facing a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted on all four charges. Louviere would not be eligible for parole on the charges and also faces a $10,000 fine.

He was indicted on April 17, 2019.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.