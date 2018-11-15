PORT ARTHUR — The suspect in the July 2018 shooting death of a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex has been arrested in Dallas.

The Port Arthur Police announced on their Facebook page that Joshua Darrelle Henderson, 30, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dallas early Thursday morning after being found hiding in the truck of a car.

Henderson was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Floyd Dergent, 49, who was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body at the Prince Hall Apartment complex on West 13 th Street in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police thanked the public for all the tips sent in to Crime Stoppers during the investigation according to the Facebook post.

