Murder suspect arrested in death of Beaumont minister found 'badly burned' after house fire

Detectives got a warrant last week for his arrest in connection with the death of Jason West.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October.

Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and U.S. Highway 69 according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.

(EDITOR's NOTE: Above video was first aired on October 19, 2022.)

Ardoin's bond was previously set at $1 million by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Detectives got a warrant last week for his arrest in connection with the death of Jason West who was found dead following a fire at his home in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue on October 7, 2022.

Officials said that West's body was "badly burned."

West's death was determined to be a homicide several days after the fire but the official cause of his death is unknown.

Police believe Ardoin stole West's 2012 Hyundai Sonata and drove it from Beaumont to Huntington, where he was spotted by a Hunting Police officer, according to the release.

Huntington is on U.S. Highway 69 about 97 miles north of Beaumont.

After being seen, Ardoin is said to have fled from the officer until he wrecked the car in the parking lot of a Metal Mart on U.S. Highway 69 in Lufkin. He then fled on foot, according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

