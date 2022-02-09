Court upholds guilty verdict, $1.1 M restitution for former BISD electrical contractor Calvin Walker

Calvin Walker was found guilty of felony fraud in September of 2019.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Ninth Court of Appeals upheld the guilty verdict of a former Beaumont Independent School District contractor who was found guilty of overcharging the district.

Calvin Gary Walker was found guilty of felony fraud in September of 2019. Prosecutors claimed that Walker used fraudulent billing practices and submitted fake invoices to defraud the district of more than $1.2 million in a 2014 indictment.

Walker's Electric Company was contracted for electrician services for BISD. He was indicted in 2014 for fraudulent billing practices and money laundering.

According to appellant court documents, Walker is still required to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution to the school district and serve the rest of his sentence.

Walker challenged the constitutionality of the verdict claiming that he was denied his motion to reject the indictment and that the evidence used against him lacked legal sufficiency.

In November of 2019, Walker filed a Sentencing Memoranda, arguing that the trial court should not order restitution.

Walker claimed that double jeopardy was intact, the court did not order restitution in its oral pronouncements and written judgement and that the trial court lacked the power to order restitution. The court found all these claims lacked merit.

In early October of 2019, Walker was sentenced to 10 years probation and was required to pay a $10,000 fine. He has since paid this fine off.

In early November of 2019, Judge John Stevens ordered Walker to serve 180 days in the county jail as part of his 10 years on probation.

