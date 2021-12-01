Murder charge dropped after man pleads guilty to tampering with evidence

Guidry was headed to trial for the murder of a 45-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooden box in Jefferson County.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old man accused of killing a woman whose remains were found in a wooden box had his murder charge dropped Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.

Joseph Allen Guidry appeared before Judge John Stevens for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday and gave an ‘open plea,’ which means there is no agreement about Guidry’s punishment. Tampering with evidence is a second degree felony.

The remains of Orange County woman Melinda Gail Murray, 45, were found in a box in rural Jefferson County in 2015. Guidry was previously indicted on both the murder and tampering charges. The date for Guidry’s sentencing has not been set.

