Jury finds Port Arthur man guilty in 2020 shooting death of 35-year-old father

Closing arguments began at about 9:30 a.m., Thursday and by 11:10 a.m. the verdict had been announced.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County jury took less than an hour to find a Port Arthur man guilty for the 2020 murder of a 35-year-old father.

Jurors found Larnell Mosley, of Port Arthur, guilty of fatally shooting Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020.

The jury is now hearing testimony in the punishment phase of the trial.

Mosley and another man, Jeremy Roy, were both charged with Ray's death. Roy has not yet gone to trial.

Testimony in the trial began on Tuesday.

The trial had been set for September 2021, but Judge Raquel West postponed it due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases at that time.

Prosecutor Phillip Smith told jurors during his closing arguments that the only thing he had to do was prove that Mosley had fatally shot Riojas.

"It's almost too easy," Smith said. "I wish I had this much evidence in every trial."

He urged the jury not to go to "Hollywood thinking" and look for a "twist."

"We know who did it, and you know who did it," he told the jury.

In the defense's closing arguments, attorney James Makin, said jurors must decide if the state had proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Mosley had committed the murder.

"I think one of the first things you need to decide... Was Mr. Mosely even there," Makin said. "Did they prove that beyond a reasonable doubt? And if he was there, did he shoot Mr. Riojas?"

Makin went on to suggest that detectives had lied to Mosley during hours of questioning to get him to confess.

"How many hours do you need to be held in a small room with people who have guns and who lied to you before you caved in?" he asked the jury.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.