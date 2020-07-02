HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is asking for help in locating four men on Hardin County's 'Most Wanted' list.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is looking for John Toby Abbott of Lumberton, Dustin Lee Blackshere of Silsbee, Reginal Clay King of Silsbee and Jessie Miles Brownlee of Kountze.

The four are wanted on charges ranging from drug offenses to burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.

MORE | Download the Hardin County Sheriff's Office app

If you have information, you're asked to call 409-833-TIPS. You can also report online at www.833TIPS.com or through the P3 App. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE | Submit a tip with the P3 App

