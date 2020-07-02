PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Beaumont man has been indicted on a felony charge after police say he fired shots at a house in Port Arthur.

Demarcus Senegal is charged with deadly conduct in connection with an incident caught on a Ring doorbell camera in the 3000 block of S. Park.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a man and two women came to the home. One of the women had called the home and said a stolen cell phone was tracked to that address according to the documents.

Investigators say the man inside refused to speak to the three, and they started to leave.

One of the women was making threatening comments as she left according to the affidavit.

The three suspects got into an SUV and drove away, before turning around and driving back by the house.

Shots were fired, hitting the house according to the documents. The vehicle then drove away.

A few days later, the three went to Port Arthur Police Department to give statements according to investigators.

According to the affidavit, one of the women said Senegal was the shooter. Investigators say he 'maintained innocence' according to the documents.

