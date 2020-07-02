BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont high schools will see some changes starting on Friday as the Beaumont ISD begins its 'metal detector pilot' process at West Brook High School.

The district will use the metal detector pilot 'intermittently throughout the spring' at BISD high schools.

It will start with West Brook on Feb. 7, but Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says the move isn't in 'response to any particular threat or incident. This is a proactive measure,' according to a Beaumont ISD news release.

The district says it's an opportunity to find out what 'a full-scale implementation would look like' at BISD high schools after it started using metal detectors at sporting events in the 2018-2019 school year.

From a Beaumont ISD news release:

To keep pace with trends in school security and in an effort to ensure that all of our students and staff are able to attend a safe and secure learning environment, Beaumont ISD has opted to coordinate a metal detector pilot intermittently throughout the spring at the high schools. The pilot process will begin at West Brook High School on Friday, February 7, 2020.

“We want to assure our families that this pilot is not in response to any particular threat or incident. This is a proactive measure,” said Dr. Shannon Allen, Superintendent of Schools.

“The district began using metal detectors at major sporting events during the 2018-19 school year, with the intent of possibly expanding the program to campuses. This is an opportunity for the district to determine what a full-scale implementation would look like at our high schools.

“Metal detectors are simply a tool that we will be using in conjunction with our current security procedures,” said Chief Joseph Malbrough. “There is no one ‘failsafe’ method to preventing school violence, however having additional resources such as metal detectors will definitely help reduce the possibility of a threat.”

“We understand that in the beginning, we will experience some possible delays during peak times until the process is fully implemented,” said Malborough. “We ask that students, parents and faculty bear with us and cooperate with staff members as we work through any difficulties and streamline the process.”

“We want to make it clear, as a district, that we are committed to the safety and security of our students. Through this piloting process, we will be able to determine the feasibility of implementing this on a broader scale,” said Dr. Allen.

