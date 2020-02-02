BEAUMONT, Texas — Police have arrested the fourth suspect in a January sexual assault case.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Joshua Sees on Saturday night in Hardin County as a suspect in the robbery and assault of a man in a Beaumont hotel room.

Investigators say Sees tried to escape after being arrested. He's being charged with felony escape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery according to Beaumont Police.

Hannah Bryan of Lumberton, Dylan Beaumont of Lumberton, and Lauren Redman of Beaumont were also arrested in connection with the crime.

The victim called police just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report the assault. It happened at Americas Best Value Inn at 1155 IH-10. An officer learned that the victim had used a website to find a prostitute.

Investigators say when the victim arrived, he was confronted by two men and two women. Over the next several hours, he was bound, assaulted, robbed and threatened with death by the four suspects according to police.

Police say the victim was made to get into his own vehicle with the suspects. They dropped him off in a park in the 3900 block of Delaware.

