LUMBERTON, Texas — For the first time in more than 20 years, Hardin County is home to a hospital.

Altus Emergency Center has become Altus Hospital, and the community celebrated the change on Thursday with a ribbon cutting.

The North LHS Drive facility is expanding its services to include in-patient care.

In-patient care is the primary reason Altus made the change.

Altus President Kevin Herrington said those living in Lumberton will no longer have to travel far to get the necessary care at a hospital.

“The people of Lumberton opened their community to us and allowed us to become part of their families. We wanted to give back to this community who has given so much to us. Providing patients with quality medical care close to home was the right choice," Herrington said in a news release.

