Tyler County deputies investigate fatal shooting near Spurger

Investigators are having a "hard time" identifying suspect, little cooperation from witnesses

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead following a Sunday morning homicide in Tyler County. According to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 1:45 in the morning to a home off of FM 1013 West of Spurger.

According to a news release, when they arrived they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds to his chest and stomach. That man has not been named by investigators.

Deputies performed CPR until EMS arrived on the scene.

The sheriff's office says the man was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Jim Moore. The man was taken to Coleman's Family Mortuary in Woodville and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed this week.

Deputies said they found shell casings near the body and have taken then in as evidence.

Still, investigators said they are having a "hard time" identifying any suspect or suspects.

They said a party was happening at the home and more than 100 people were there. Deputies said that very little cooperation is being given.

