x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Crime

80-year-old man found dead inside Jasper County home, sheriff's office investigating as homicide

A friend took the 80-year-old man home around 6:30 p.m. and told him to call her when he was safe inside. Deputies later found him dead.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man in his 80s was found dead at his home Friday night. 

The case is being investigated as a homicide, Jasper County Sheriff Mitch Newman said. 

One of his friends took the man home around 6:30 p.m. and told him to call her when he was inside to make sure he made it safely, Newman said. 

"She started calling him around 7 p.m.," he said. "When he didn't answer the phone, she started calling us."

Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies went to the home on Olen Street in the Craig addition just south of Jasper about 8:15 p.m. and found him dead inside, Newman said. 

"It shocked everybody," he said. 

Jasper County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Guadalupe Naranjo, 80. 

Jasper County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Raymond Hopson pronounced him dead and ordered an autopsy in Beaumont, Newman said. 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles