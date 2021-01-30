80-year-old man found dead inside Jasper County home, sheriff's office investigating as homicide

A friend took the 80-year-old man home around 6:30 p.m. and told him to call her when he was safe inside. Deputies later found him dead.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man in his 80s was found dead at his home Friday night.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, Jasper County Sheriff Mitch Newman said.

One of his friends took the man home around 6:30 p.m. and told him to call her when he was inside to make sure he made it safely, Newman said.

"She started calling him around 7 p.m.," he said. "When he didn't answer the phone, she started calling us."

Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies went to the home on Olen Street in the Craig addition just south of Jasper about 8:15 p.m. and found him dead inside, Newman said.

"It shocked everybody," he said.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Guadalupe Naranjo, 80.

Jasper County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Raymond Hopson pronounced him dead and ordered an autopsy in Beaumont, Newman said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.