Orange Police investigating homicide after man found in street with gunshot wounds

ORANGE, Texas — Detectives with the Orange Police Department are investigating a homicide that left one man dead in a street Saturday morning.

A call came in around 2:05 a.m. about shots being fired in the 900 block of 2nd Street in Orange.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Jonathan Joseph, of Orange, in the street with several gunshot wounds. Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orange Police are asking for the public’s help with information involving the homicide. Call the Orange Police Department at (409) 883-1026 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS if you have any information.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

